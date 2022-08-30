16-year-old accused of string of murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy was taken to the Magistrate’s Court yesterday to face charges in connection with a string of murders that occurred in the nation’s capital, including last week’s baby shower shooting.

The 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named because of his age, faced three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

His mother accompanied him to court.

He is accused of the shooting death of Ainsley Russell on August 12 in Redland Acres. Another man, Parnato Gibson, was also shot and injured during this incident.

On August 13, the juvenile is said to have shot and killed Meckel Bain outside his South Beach residence.

And on August 21, the boy is accused of fatally shooting Jaordly Avril at a baby shower on Stack Avenue in Nassau Village. Four other men — Perry Johnson, Tyrone Smith, Anwar Watkins and Donovan Newbold — were also hit in the crossfire during this same celebration turned nightmare.

Due to the gravity of the offences, the boy was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his matter would proceed by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The teen was also told that the chief magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail and that he would have to apply to the Supreme Court for it, as that is where his trial will be held.

Until bail is granted to him, the accused will be remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

His VBI will be served on December 13.

The accused is represented by Tonique Lewis.