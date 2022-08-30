Guava duff vendor triumphs in Entrepreneurship World Cup

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN start-up with ambitions to take guava duff to an international audience says it recently won the local final of the Entrepreneurship World Cup.

The New Duff and its principal, Kendrick Delaney, now advance to the next round, the Caribbean regional finals, in a global competition that pits the national winners from 200 countries against each other.

“The Bahamas could globally export and make guava duff worldwide,” said Mr Delaney. “Just like the croissant and Cinnabon. Going global was always in the plan once we realised how quickly the Bahamian public embraced us, and we’re incredibly happy to be given the opportunity to show what we really can do.”

The New Duff said its product combines the taste of original duff with guava-based sauce. Lazar Delorenzo Charlton, co-owner responsible for business development and public relations, added in a statement: “Moving forward in this competition is huge for us and a testament to all the hard work we put into being an innovative, world-class Bahamian brand.”

The New Duff emerged victorious from a 22-strong local field, with each conestant receiving access to free virtual training services and up to $25,000 to help them take their venture to the next level.

Other finalists were said to have included Nassau-based Limeade Bahamas, a drinks start-up; Blue Water Organic Farms from Grand Bahama, a venture focused on rebuilding the shrimp farming market; AmberL, a Nassau start-up that has developed a skin care line; and Cruising Adventures, a Nassau company involved in the tourism and water sports arena.

Competition judges were Winston Rolle, a former Chamber of Commerce president and now vice-president of equities for the ArawakX Pan-Caribbean Securities Exchange, plus Christopher Moultrie, account executive, The Bahamas Telecommunications Company.

In preparation for the Entrepreneurship World Cup global finals, Mr Delaney will participate in an acceleration initiative that features virtual training and one-to-one mentoring targeted to their company’s current stage and growth trajectory.

Ryan Lightbourne, the New Duff’s co-owner and head of operations, said: “Opportunities like this remind us to keep our heads down and forge ahead toward the ultimate goal - international exposure”

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is a start-up pitch competition and support programme, featuring more than 370,000 entrepreneurs from more than 200 countries and offering winners life-changing prizes. Since launching in 2019, the Entrepreneurship World Cup has awarded $3m in cash prizes, $150m in in-kind prizes and provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to reach the next stage in their journey by providing them with free access to training and resources.