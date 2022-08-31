Man escapes from custody at Department of Corrections

By LETRE SWEETING
Winston Walker, a 30-year-old Jamiacan national who was being held on remand for attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, escaped from custody at the Bahamas Department of Corrections today.
His last known address was 34 Rupert Dean Lane, Big Pond in New Providence.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe is advising the public not to assist with his escape.
“The public should also be advised that since it is known now that he has escaped, anyone assisting him will be committing a criminal offence,” Mr Munroe said.
Investigations into his whereabouts are ongoing.
Comments
bahamianson 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Seriously? We have to get serious in this Junkanoo town. Always nonsense in this place.
Bonefishpete 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
All the Federales say They could have had him any day They only let him slip away Out of kindness, I suppose
