Goodman’s Bay Park ‘an eyesore’

GOODMAN’S Bay Park has become an eyesore as some residents have complained about the distressed state the park’s playground is in.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed the park where there were visible signs of an unkept playground.

Broken seats dangled from the frame of a swing set while pieces of the playground’s slide were ripped apart. Most of the equipment on the playground either was covered in rust or had chipped pieces of paint peeling off.

One resident who exercises at the park regularly, raised concern about children’s safety on the playground equipment.

“It is a concern with the slide for safety purposes for the kids and then you also have the swings. Kids could get hurt on that. I think this is something that needs to be addressed immediately.

“Residents and non-residents come out here to use the park for the kids or to relax and even exercise. So, if we can address this immediately, I’d be very happy and grateful,” the resident said.

Bottles, cups, and other debris were strewn about the park, including rotten coconuts that had fallen on the ground.

Another resident told this newspaper that the playground was an eyesore and looked “crappy’.

“The government can do better because it is a government park. It can look better even with the cutting of the lawn and upkeep of the walkway. Especially the little kids, (with this) jumble area for them to play in.”

The resident said the government has to decide if it will repair the playground equipment or simply just “get rid of it”.

“They don’t need to do a little better, I think they can. They spend the money every place else except for the little things that keep our kids entertained.”

Some residents also pointed out that tourists visit the park regularly which is another reason why it should be better maintained.

When contacted for comment on the complaints of the playground, the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority responded that officials are conducting an overall redevelopment project on Goodman’s Bay Park.

“The Parks and Beaches Authority is conducting an overall redevelopment project to not only restore the playground, but the entire Goodman’s Park.

“We are proud to collaborate with Baha Mar and Goldwyn, two major corporate partners that are ready to transform the entire space. We have conducted meetings with our partners with a view to transforming Goodman’s Bay Park,” the authority said in a statement.

In terms of the timeline for the redevelopment project, BPPPBA said it would soon address the “long-standing issues.”

The statement continued: “We will in short order address the long-standing issues which predate us coming to office.

“The authority intends to replace the entire playground and add additional features.

“Additionally, the authority will improve lighting, add security cameras and security personnel, park wardens, and lifeguards.

“The playground is of the utmost importance to the Authority and, therefore, we will provide modern and safe facilities for children to play.”