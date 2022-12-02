Christmas food items 'will reflect Thanksgiving prices'

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS



lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SUPER Value owner Rupert Roberts said Friday with the holidays approaching, the price of popular holiday goods will remain consistent to the prices currently reflected in stores.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Roberts, owner of the largest grocery store chain in the country, gave a glimpse into how prices have fluctuated.

With the company having already purchased Christmas inventory, the prices of popular Christmas food items such as ham and turkey will reflect that of the Thanksgiving prices, he said.

Mr Roberts further noted that there might be a delay on weekly produce due to inclement weather and lack of quality. However, he assured customers that the company is aiming to satisfy the needs of every one.

“I don't know the reason but the shipping has been late lately and we've been getting it to the stores a day late. Of course, when the boat comes in a day late, we don't get it to the store until the next morning and it's disappointing to the consumer.”

With the inflation of grocery prices and higher daily living expenses, Mr Roberts acknowledged the “terrible” increases, noting the price increase of items such as cooking oil, mayonnaise, eggs and lettuce.



“The inflation has been terrible,“ he said. “And I know the consumers don't understand it.

“Mayonnaise went up 150 percent. Eggs are at an all-time high, the highest that I have ever seen them in history. And, of course, cooking oil is at an all-time high also,” he continued.



He said the grocery chain will also extend store hours to accommodate the influx of customers during the holiday season, adding that the company is equipped to handle the crowd.



“People do spend more money during the holidays and they buy more, they celebrate more and the crowds are like a hurricane scare,” Mr Roberts said.



“I think that they buy gifts first and then money leftover they buy food and, of course, the supermarkets are usually open later than the other stores. So, they leave the food shopping last unfortunately.”