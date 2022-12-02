Sensible plan?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IS government development of housing in a country, especially on New Providence with very little useable real estate left, the policy of this Government and of the past sensible?

Yes, customer of course, wants their home sitting on a small garden and space, but demand now and moreso in the future simply says. Bulla we don’t have the land - this practice is irrational.

Do we create land? Good idea, the water off South Beach could be drained and filled and a designer housing development new City of the future be developed... possible? Yes, you develop property source to fund the low-end housing, but we have to start thinking three-four storey — townhouse and condos as even with creating land space is at a serious premium.

For sure the constant small home on small lot approach is going to cause and will have eventual critical impact on land availability. Remember the majority of undeveloped land on New Providence is lake and swamp and much of that reserved for water catchment so you better change your housing development policies.

D ROLLE

Nassau,

November 24, 2022.