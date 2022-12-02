US and Bahamas police link up for deportation

A JOINT effort between United States Homeland Security and the Royal Bahamas Police Force has resulted in 34-year-old wanted suspect Derval Anson Cornell Hanna, of Bimini, being arrested and deported.

Hanna, a resident of Bailey Town, was arrested in South Florida by Border Patrol and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Yesterday morning, he arrived in New Providence accompanied by ICE officers. Police said he will be flown into Grand Bahama where officers want his help in an ongoing investigation.