Woman accused of stealing $8k from store

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted $5,000 bail yesterday after being accused of stealing almost $8,000 from the grocery store where she was formerly employed.

Alvinique Morley, 23, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of stealing by reason of employment.

It is alleged that on November 26, while working at Phoenix Supermarket on East Street South, Morley stole $7,789.65 cash from the establishment.

Morley pleaded not guilty to the offence in court. She was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties.

The conditions of her bail are that she is to sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

Her trial is set for January 23, 2023.