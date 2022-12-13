Minnis: Nation could hit new murder record

By JADE RUSSELL
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday the country is on track to set another murder record due to the government’s failed handling of crime.
Dr Minnis’ comments came during his contribution to the National Investment Funds Bill in Parliament yesterday.
“In the first full year of the Davis administration, we are nearing a national murder record. Nearly 130 have been murdered this year thus far. The violence in New Providence is out of control.
“Investors and tourists could be less likely to come here and spend their money if this administration does not get a handle on the situation,” he said.
Dr Minnis criticised Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ response to crime as he argued, “on the rare occasion when he’s (prime minister) in The Bahamas,” Mr Davis does not address the issue.
He described the prime minister’s inability to create a workable crime plan as being “disgraceful,” adding the Davis administration’s Blueprint for Change promised to combat crime, but has failed to do so since being in office.
Dr Minnis continued: “In fact, citizens of The Bahamas can see no effective crime response at all from this prime minister and his administration.”
Dr Minnis said innocent bystanders and children have fallen victim to incidents where criminals have caused violence.
“Bahamians want to live in peaceful communities. They want to raise their families in a place of law and order. But the government themselves are not following the law.”
Dr Minnis said the prime minister’s “greatest failure” is not leading the way when it comes to addressing crime in the country.
In November, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe expressed disappointment in the country’s murder toll, which is the highest since 2017, saying “if one person is murdered, I am disappointed.”
“We are disappointed when people decide that they want to kill other people. It’s our job to stop them from wanting to do that. And if they do it, catch them and imprison them and correct that behaviour. “For the record if one person is murdered, I am disappointed,” Mr Munroe told The Tribune.
When asked if it was expected that the country’s crime level would get worse before it got better, Mr Munroe responded: “It’s difficult to say it’s expected, but it’s easy to say we see it all over the world.”
He highlighted that other countries are also battling the issue of crime as he described it as a phenomenon the world is facing.
“All we need to do is look to the south of us in the Turks and Caicos. Look to the north of us in the US, look at Jamaica, in Trinidad. Look, in every country it’s a phenomenon that the world is facing.”
Since then, there has been a series of murders in the country, the latest killings occurred in a double shooting.
On December 9, a man in his early 20s and a teenage boy, who was out on bail, were shot dead that morning when they were ambushed by gunmen in a parking lot on Ferguson Road off West Bay Street.
Their deaths have taken the country’s murder toll to 125 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.
bahamianson 16 hours, 16 minutes ago
And your point is........?
Cobalt 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
I agree! Minnis’s statement here is pointless. We don’t care about your fruitless observations, Dr. Minnis! The real question is… “where are these illegal firearms coming from and how are they entering our country”??? Who in our country is involved in this gun-trafficking ring??? The murder rate has been at a crisis stage for the past 20+ years yet consecutive governments have failed to exercise an effective solution! Any sensible government should be very concerned about the flow of illegal firearms entering the country seeing that the Bahamian populace far out numbers that of the RBPF and RBDF combined. This means that armed civilians can attempt to overthrow the government by force if they become organized and willing! Murder by firearms is the #1 cause of death for young black men here in the Bahamas yet the government has not established a ballistics lab or established scientific or international resources to help stop the problem!
We’re tired of hear the same ole bullshit from these politicians!! Get the problem fixed!!!!!!
Flyingfish 15 hours, 27 minutes ago
How about steepen the penalty for illegal firearm possession. If your caught smuggling weapons or ammo you get Death. If these criminals are willing to deal in the Business of life and death. Selling away lives for a couple thousand dollar profit, they should get it back equally.
Unfortunately, politicians are too interested in playing games with these criminals. Illegal weapons are flowing into this country yet we can never find the source. There only so much individuals who are involved, they need to cut the head of the snake.
Another part of the strategy they can implement I as well is to give anyone who is snitched on clemency from death to encourage people to report illegal weaponry.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 20 minutes ago
Doc is the no come back kid , the murder rate is very high so now him and Cartwright and the rest*of the FNM s can take a victory lap and do a dance they are using the murder rate and the suffering of Bahamian s as a political foot ball and the brownie Points they so desperately need
John 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Whilst the murder count this year is alarming and must be checked, STATISTICS DO NOT SUPPORT what FORMER PM MINNIS is saying. The current murder count stands at 130. The record murder count is 143 or 147 depending on whose figures you use. So far this year, The Bahamas is recording .35 murders a day or a murder every 3.5 days. Average. So with about 18 days left in the year, it is likely that this country will record another 5-6 murders this year, ( could be more, but may be less because there is a downward trend). So unless something really catostropic or highly unusual happens. Like a mass murder. The record will NOT be broken! BUT this will put the count at least TEN below the record. Nothing to be proud about, and hopefully this is the record within the record and murders will decrease next year and continue a downward trend.
