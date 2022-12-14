Man, 73, jailed for ten years over unlawful sex with eight-year-old girl

A 73-YEAR-OLD Grand Bahama man convicted of having unlawful sexual intercourse with an eight-year-old girl was sentenced to ten years behind bars yesterday.

Norman Ferguson was sentenced by Justice Andrew Forbes after he was found guilty on September 28 at his trial.

He was also convicted in 2001 of attempting to commit a similar crime and had served five years in prison for that offence.

During his trial, the court heard that on March 10, 2019, sometime after 9pm the eight-year-old virtual complainant went to bed. Sometime after 11pm, the child awoke to find Ferguson on top of her. The court heard he penetrated her vagina with his penis.

At his sentencing hearing in November, Ferguson was labeled a repeated child sex offender who had violated his position of trust.