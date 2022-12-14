Minister quiet on Christmas decor cost

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

AMID some criticism over the national Christmas tree decorations, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg shied away from revealing the cost of the project, adding that he found no issue with the aesthetics.

In the past, the annual Christmas decorations have sometimes been subjected to negative remarks from the public, who have mocked the decor on various social media platforms.

This year has been no different.

“People are entitled to their views. We are all different in our own way, so if I like something and another doesn’t, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t look good. My personal opinion, I don’t see anything wrong with the tree,” said Mr Bowleg when asked to comment on the uproar.

These comments come after images of the Christmas tree at Rawson Square surfaced online, evoking complaints from the Bahamian public. Some observers took issue with the fact that the tree seemed incomplete and uncoordinated in its designs, and others called for the removal of the Christmas tree.

One Facebook user wrote: “I’m confused, I don’t know whether to hate it or love it.”

“I look at this picture from every angle. Looks gaudy and uncoordinated,” said another Facebook user.

Another person wrote: “This another one what needs to come down and redo (sic).”

When asked to disclose the cost of the decorations, Mr Bowleg told this newspaper, “That’s not important.”

This newspaper understands that the company responsible for decorating the Christmas tree is The Decorator’s Den that also did last year’s tree.

Linda Christina Stubbs, chief executive officer of The Decorator’s Den, defended the tree’s current appearance by a post on her Facebook page.

In the post, she explained that the 30-foot tree arrived into the country “late” last week Friday in preparation for the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for last Sunday.

Ms Stubbs said the design team worked “around the clock”, however she noted that due to inclement weather, the decoration process was unable to be completed in a timely manner.

In explaining the tree’s theme, she said: “The tree has two themes in one. It’s designed to speak to the season of Christmas; however, designer Linda Stubbs’s vision is to also pay tribute to our upcoming 50th anniversary of independence.”

She urged the public to “bear” with her as she believes it will be beautiful upon completion.

When contacted by this newspaper for comment yesterday, Ms Stubbs said she is attempting to complete the tree and surrounding areas by today. She declined to comment further.