Shooting suspect is denied bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of shooting at a woman as she drove away in her car was denied bail in the Supreme Court.

Shacardo Culmer, 28, appeared before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns for a decision on his bail application on a charge of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on the night of September 10 on Griffin Street, Culmer shot at the back of a woman’s vehicle, shattering her windshield in the process.

In reviewing his application, the justice noted that the accused has five pending bail violation charges from September 1–10 stemming from accusations that he failed to charge his monitoring device.

After the prosecution objected to bail and indicated that Culmer had already served three years in prison for a firearm charge, Justice Archer- Minns acknowledged that Culmer has appeared in court whenever he is summoned.

However, the justice told the accused that the complainant in this matter has raised concerns for her safety from retaliatory attacks.

Considering this, Culmer’s bail application was denied for the safety of the witnesses, the public and the defendant himself, as there was a strong view the applicant would reoffend on bail.

Before being returned to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Culmer was told of his right to reapply for bail.