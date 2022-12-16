Man gunned down as he arrives at home

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead shortly after he arrived at a home in eastern New Providence yesterday.

Police said the victim had just pulled up to the home on Broadfield Road when he was accosted by a gunman who shot him several times.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said the victim appeared to be in his 20s.

“Sometime shortly after 3pm the police were called to this area of Broadfield Road, where we received information of a male being shot in this area.”

“The brief information is that sometime around 3.02pm, the victim had pulled up to a residence on Broadfield Road, when he was accosted by a lone gunman who produced a firearm and shot him several times,” CSP Johnson said.

“He ran east on Broadfield Road and then north on to St Anne’s Crescent where he collapsed. This gunman was seen getting into a black vehicle, which we believe is a Nissan-type model where he made good his escape.”

A woman on the scene, who identified herself as the victim’s wife, said the deceased is Christonio Young.

CSP Johnson said police believe the deceased lived in the area where he was killed, but are not certain if he was shot at his residence. He could not say if the victim was known to police.

Asked by a reporter if the incident was a robbery gone wrong, CSP Johnson said it was “too early” to tell.

He expressed confidence that police would be able to solve the case with the public’s help.

“Based on what we’re working with, we believe that this is a matter that we will be successful in detecting once we receive the information from members of the public,” he stated.

According to The Tribune’s records, this latest killing has pushed the country’s murder toll to 126 for the year. There is a fear that 2022 will be a record-breaking year for murders.

The country’s highest murder count was in 2015. That year there were 146 killings on record. In 2011, 127 murders were recorded.

Pressed on crime strategies, CSP Johnson said: “Well, again, we look at crime trends and we always tweaking our strategies when it comes to crime fighting, but I would like to say that I know we look at the amount of murders but I want us to look at the way that we are solving these matters with the assistance of the public that I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public for assisting us in closing many of these matters and so we accept an appeal to members of the public once again, to assist us in this investigation.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact CID at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.