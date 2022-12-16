Minister urges greater caution on the roads

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis is urging members of the public to exercise “greater” caution on the roadways amidst the increase of traffic fatalities in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Transport and Housing and BTC are partnering to raise awareness on road safety in an effort to reduce the number of traffic fatalities. A road safety campaign will be launched soon, officials said.

On Friday the Transport and Housing Ministry released a statement urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise care on the streets.

To kick off this collaboration, mobile users of BTC received an SMS message promoting safe road usage.

According to data from the Royal Bahama Police Force, 55 persons have been victims of traffic fatalities thus far, 83 percent of them being males.

The ministry noted that there was a “significant” increase in fatal traffic accidents on the islands of New Providence and Eleuthera.

“The number of traffic fatalities on New Providence rose from 18 in 2021 to 29 so far in 2022,” the statement said. “On Eleuthera, the number of traffic fatalities grew from 1 in 2022 to seven so far for 2022.”

The Ministry of Transport and Housing reported that the number of traffic accidents involving pedestrians rose from 10 in 2021, to 16 as of Friday, adding that more than 59 percent of traffic fatality victims were under the age of 46.

It is also indicated from the data that most fatal traffic accidents occurred on either Saturday or Sunday, during the hours of 4pm to midnight.

The Ministry of Transport and Housing revealed that in “short order”, it intends to launch a national road safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of traffic fatalities in accordance with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 to 2030.

“Our goal is consistent with the United Nations to reduce the number of people who are dying on our streets,” the Elizabeth MP said.

She encouraged other telecommunication providers and civil society to partner with the Ministry of Transport and Housing on the national road safety campaign.

Recently, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division told this newspaper that the number of accidents in the country is “alarming”.

He noted that speeding was a big concern for police, adding that police visibility will be high on the streets as the holidays are approaching to crack down on traffic offences and ensure the safety of motorists.