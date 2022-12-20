Man accused of stealing $10k from restaurant

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of breaking into a restaurant on West Bay Street and stealing $10,000 was sent to prison overnight.

Tyrell Higgs, 30, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of shopbreaking, stealing and receiving yesterday.

Between 11pm on November 25 and 8am on November 26, while being concerned with others, Higgs is accused of breaking into Bahama Grill restaurant on West Bay Street. There it is alleged $10,000 cash, belonging to Rickera Gibson, was stolen.

It is further alleged that in that same timeframe, the accused received $340 in cash knowing it was obtained or appropriated by an offence.

After being read his charges in court, Higgs pleaded not guilty to them. However, as his bail hearing was deferred to today, he was remanded overnight at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.