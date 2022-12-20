Woman knocked down at Paradise Island bridge

A woman was knocked down yesterday in the area of the Paradise Island bridge.

According to police, shortly after 3pm yesterday they received reports of a woman being knocked down and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Pictures of the scene, which circulated on social media, showed a standstill of cars, bumper-to-bumper, as they tried to leave the bridge, which caused a backup in traffic.

In one of the pictures, a woman is seen lying in the middle of the street.

One bystander said the victim is an older woman who works at a Paradise Island resort.

He claimed the woman was hit by a vehicle that was driving off the bridge.

“This lady was coming over the bridge right and she was heading east. So, when she reached that area by the light to head east, she looked right to see if any incoming traffic was coming.

“But while looking right she pressed the gas and not looking left to see if anything was in front of her. And she runs straight into the woman. She’s an older lady, she worked for Atlantis,” the witness said.

The witness also claimed that the ambulance and police took a long time to arrive at the scene of the incident, noting some residents had to divert traffic.

Police did not provide an update on the victim’s status up to press time.

This incident comes after two women were killed in separate traffic accidents on the weekend, one in New Providence and the other in Grand Bahama.

On Friday, Transport and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis advised members of the public to exercise “greater” caution on the roadways amidst the increase in traffic fatalities in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Transport is expected to launch a road safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of traffic fatalities in accordance with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 to 2030.