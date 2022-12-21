20 out of 23 unpaid nurses have now received pay

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE demand for unpaid salaries did not fall on deaf ears, as the Bahamas Nurses Union president confirmed that 20 of the 23 nurses who were owed money from the beginning of the year have now been paid.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Amancha Williams said she is “pleased” with the Ministry of Public Service in meeting the demand, despite three nurses not being paid as yet.

She said: “I’m very pleased to know that (Ministry of) Public Service has done an excellent job in meeting the request of the nurses.”

She also thanked acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service Gina Thompson, who went “overboard” to ensure the nurses were paid.

According to Ms Williams, the delay in payment to the remaining nurses is due to the government requiring “reclassification” of their work status.

The nurses included recent college graduates who have only recently received their appointment letter from the government, rather than a confirmation letter, according to Nurse Williams.

“They need to be reclassified,” she told this newspaper yesterday.

“And here again, I’m still saying, reclassification should not have to be a problem, because these persons are already in the system, you understand? They’re already in the system. So why do we have to take a year or more than a year to reclassify people?”

She continued: “You know, I keep saying, I’m reiterating that this government really needs to sit down and look at HR (human resources) because it’s horrible.”

Nurse Williams criticised the government’s failure to communicate and acknowledge the inconvenience placed on the nurses.

She said this is not the first time the government has failed to pay staff, however, they should aim to ensure the matter is resolved permanently.

“Here again communicate with the union, let us know what’s going on, but don’t keep the workers in suspense. Don’t give them a letter. Don’t do anything.

“Human resources departments are supposed to be running smoother than that.”

When contacted for comment, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville was unresponsive up to press time.