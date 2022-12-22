Man accused over firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he was accused of having an unlicenced gun in Eleuthera last week.

Deon Whyte, 23, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of an unlicenced firearm.

On December 17 in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, he was allegedly found with a black and rust coloured Colt Hard Ford 25mm pistol and a silver coloured magazine.

In court, Whyte pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was fined $7,000 with one or two sureties on condition he sign in at Governor’s Harbour Station every Saturday by 7pm.

The trial in this matter is set for January 30, 2023.