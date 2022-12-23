Crowds in GB for hot meals

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama residents turned out in large numbers at the Bahamas Union of Teachers building in Freeport yesterday for hot meals distributed by United Faith Ministries International.

A queue of vehicles was directed to a drive through distribution station set up in the parking lot, where volunteers presented them with their meals.

Police officers from Urban Renewal were present to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in and out of the distribution station, which opened promptly at noon.

As residents picked up their meals, some of them thanked Apostle Phalmon Ferguson and the crew of volunteers for their kind gesture.

“We appreciate what you are doing for us,” a resident said to Apostle Ferguson.

A woman identified as Patrice said she was very thankful.

“I walked out here today when I heard about this,” she said. “I have three children and I was given enough for me and for my children.”

An unemployed male resident described the gesture as an act of kindness.

“I am not working this time and to have a hot meal is one less thing to worry about. I thank the persons responsible for this kind deed.”

Operation Christmas is an initiative to provide over 3,000 plus meals in Grand Bahama, and to inspire faith, hope and love.

Apostle Ferguson felt the need to come to Grand Bahama to uplift the spirits of residents here who are still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extension of our Operation Thanksgiving in New Providence which we were able to extend to Operation Christmas in Grand Bahama,” he explained.

“It’s been going very well, and we are so pleased of all the efforts and persons that have come together to make this happen,” he said.

“We are grateful for those who partnered with us to allow us to use their facilities, including the BUT, the Sir Jack Hayward (School), and Christ the King Church. We are also grateful to Urban Renewal headed by ASP Nicola Sears, and we are grateful to BUT volunteers, and the Kiwanis Club.”

Apostle Ferguson also thanked his own staff out of Nassau, including three of his chefs and his wife.

The group also delivered food to various old folk homes in Grand Bahama.