One Family in the Boxing Day parade

One Family are the unofficial winners of the 2022 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade. With 92.73 points, the group finished ahead of Valley Boys (92.48) in second and Genesis (88.93) in third place.

A Division Results

1st 92.73 One Family

2nd 92.48 Valley Boys

3rd 88.93 Genesis

4th 86.52 Roots

5th 84.79 Saxons

6th 30.00 Music Makers

B Division top two

1st 84.40 Colours

2nd Fancy Dancers