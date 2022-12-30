UPDATED: Ministry gives update on MV Onego Traveller

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: The Ministry of Transport and Housing has issued an update on MV Onego Traveller:

The Ministry of Transport & Housing wishes to advise members of the public that a preliminary meeting of the National Oil Spill Contingency Advisory Committee (NOSCAC) was held earlier today to discuss the sinking of MV Onego Traveller off Abaco, The Bahamas.

The meeting was chaired by Acting Permanent Secretary, Gaynell Rolle and included representatives from the Department of Environmental Health Services, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, The Bahamas Maritime Authority, and the Port Department.

The Ministry has been advised that there is no extensive pressure on the fuel-holding tanks. However, ferix and heavy fuel oil have been observed on the water’s surface. Ferix is a slightly corrosive chemical used for water treatment and fertilizer.

The public is advised that measures are being taken to address this incident, which include the deployment of ocean booms and efforts to seal leaking fuel vents by divers. A skimmer boat is en route to the site.

Representatives of the Port Department on the island of Abaco are consistently monitoring the situation. The public is advised to stay away from the area.

The Government of The Bahamas wishes to assure the Bahamian people that the necessary steps are being taken to address this incident.

Further information will be shared with members of the public as more details become available.

FROM EARLIER:

View of MV Onego Traveller reportedly from Abaco pilot

TWELVE crew members had to be evacuated after a cargo ship began taking on water in the Abaco area yesterday.

There were concerns about the possible environmental impact the incident could have, given the ship’s steel cargo and heavy fuel oil on board.

Last night, the Ministry of Transport and Housing said the vessel — mv Onego Traveller — was in distress around Hole in the Wall, South Abaco.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Onego Traveller, a general cargo ship registered in Antigua and Barbuda that was built in 2002, reportedly began taking on water in the ballast water tank area.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, attempts to beach the vessel to a nearby sandbank to remove fuel and conduct repairs proved unsuccessful,” the ministry said.

“The ministry is advised that remaining cargo onboard is ferix in bulk and steel products. The fuel remaining onboard is heavy fuel oil and marine gas oil.”

Officials said the 12 crew members have been evacuated from the vessel and all relevant government agencies have been notified and emergency plans have been activated.

“The Ministry of Transport and Housing and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources are concerned about the possible impact of environmental damage and are continuing to closely monitor this matter,” the statement said, adding that further information will be provided to members of the public as details become available.

Video of the sinking ship was circulated on social media yesterday.

In July, 35,000 gallons of diesel spilled into waters off an Exuma bay as a vessel contracted by Sun Oil was offloading fuel to Bahamas Power and Light at George Town.

The next month the spill site was given the all clear to reopen after remediation efforts.