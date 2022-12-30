Bail denied for man charged with stealing 30ft boat

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail after it was alleged that he had stolen a 30ft boat worth over $100K earlier this year.

Rodnel Polydor, 36, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of stealing and receiving.

It is alleged that between October 22-23 in New Providence the accused, being concerned with another, stole a 2015 30ft Sea Hunt Gamefish boat with two Yamaha twin engines.

This stolen vessel valued at $154,708.88 is the property of Shawn Stevens.

After pleading not guilty to the offence Polydor elected to have his matter tried before the Supreme Court.

Prosecutor Inspector Lincoln McKenzie objected to the defendant’s bail resulting in it being denied to him at this time. He has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Polydor is to return to court on March 6, 2023, for service of his documents transferring his case to the higher court.