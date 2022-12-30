Man admits attacking woman, damaging her phone

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was placed on six months' probation on Friday after admitting attacking a woman and damaging her phone.

Samuel Duncombe, 27, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of causing harm and damage.

On December 28 in the area of Masons Addition Duncombe injured a woman during a physical argument. During this same incident it is said he damaged her black Samsung A03 cellphone valued at $90.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux placed Duncombe on a conditional discharge. Under these terms he was placed on three months’ probation on the causing harm charge. If he violates this, he will go to prison for three months.

He was also placed on six months’ probation for the damage charge, which in addition to carrying a six-month prison term in default, he was ordered to compensate Williams $150.

Duncombe is to return to court for a report on March 10.