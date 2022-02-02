Glenys Hanna Martin Sets Sights On Full In-Class Learning

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin is hopeful the Ministry of Health and Wellness will allow students to participate in full-time face-to-face instruction as opposed to the hybrid model currently in place.

She told the media the pandemic’s effect on education has been quite severe with data showing significant learning loss.

“Of course that has serious implications for the future of these children. Everything tells us face-to-face is how to maximise the educational experience of children and so to get them back in the classroom was a very important step, however now it’s only at 50 percent,” she said yesterday during a northern primary school district walkabout.

“We’re hoping now that the Ministry of Health and Wellness will allow us to get children in full time and we’re now in the process of developing a diagnostic test. They’re sending out an RFP on that so that we can test every child, understand where every child is positioned academically, socially, psychologically may be an issue also. Then thereafter develop acceleration programmes to try and bridge the gap that has been created by COVID-19 in the last two years in this country.”

Public school students have been using the government’s virtual learning platform during most of the pandemic. Asked if the ministry will do away with its Learning Management System (LMS), Ms Hanna Martin noted that “technology, virtual reality is a factor for education and it’s a tool.”

“Unfortunately it is one we had to be solely reliant on and that became complicated. What the Ministry of Education has been seeking to do with the Learning Management System is to develop an indigenous system for The Bahamas and for the ministry. One that also secures data. We do a lot of things in this country and it’s not based on data. We’re not data friendly it appears. What is happening in the Ministry of Education is they are compiling data. “So every child, every attendance, grades—the whole mix of the child’s involvement in education in terms of the external statistics are there, that helps to create policy. . .”

As for national examinations, the minister said she has asked the director of education to advise what is the correct approach on this issue.