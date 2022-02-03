Johnson Has No Issue With Sister Supporting Rival

By RASHAD ROLLE

ELSWORTH Johnson says he does not fault his sister, former Speaker of the House of Assembly Italia Johnson, for publicly supporting Dr Duane Sands in the Free National Movement’s chairmanship race even though he is also seeking election to that post.

Ms Johnson was Dr Sands’ most prominent and vocal backer when the former parliamentarian and Minister of Health was nominated for FNM chairman earlier this week.

However, Mr Johnson, who was nominated for the position yesterday, said the decisions his sister made are not a topic for public discussion.

“All I will say is that love is a many splendid thing,” he added. “On preparing to come here this morning I read 1st Corinthians 13 and in reading that scripture, that chapter, I will say to everyone that I find no fault in my beloved sister. Let me say this. Do not bother with her because I will wrestle with you more vigorously than Jacob wrestled with the angels.”

Mr Johnson, former Minister of Immigration, said he believes the role of the chairman should involve wide consultation.

“The chairman and the role of the chairman is one that is consultative, one that creates an environment where communications can be had, one that creates synergy in the party so that everyone in the party has an opportunity to participate in this constitutional environment provided by our constitution and there are certain realities that we have to remove from the FNM if we want to be a party of choice for the people,” he said.

“And that is, we’re a party that accepts all, not a party for the affluent and for the rich. Persons, a young man or a young woman, no matter their birth experience, no matter their social environment, they must understand that this is the party for them and this is the party where they will have refuge. We must create the environment where Bahamians understand and know and accept that they have a stake in government. We must create an environment where the constituency associations and indeed the party headquarters are centres of excellence, centres of excellence where you don’t just go and have a talk shop on politics.”

Former Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes is also vying for the post of FNM chairman.