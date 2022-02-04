Mitchell Hears Reparations Update

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell met with Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, chair of the Reparations Committee, yesterday to receive an update on work being done by the committee and offer support moving forward.
Mr Mitchell said the issue of reparations is an important one for the self-esteem of the country and its people.
“It’s an exercise in knowing what our history is, the truth of what happened and why there is under development in our country and in our region. So, I look forward to the committee’s work going forward,” he said.
The Reparations Committee was formed in 2013 as a member state of the CARICOM Reparations Committee, with a goal to advocate for reparations against former colonial states for the crimes against humanity, in regards to the transatlantic slave trade and the genocide of the original inhabitants of these islands.
