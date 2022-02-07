Where Did Pit Bulls In Deadly Attack Go?

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

KIM Aranha, Bahamas Humane Society president, says she’s not only concerned by how authorities have handled a recent dog attack, but is “mystified” at how “quiet” the incident has been treated.

While The Tribune was told a man is expected in court today over the mauling of a 51-year-old woman by dogs he owns, Ms Aranha raised several questions that have become apparent in the aftermath of the near fatal attack.

Alicia Barton, a cancer survivor, was attacked by four Pit Bulls in the yard of her Pastel Gardens home more than a week ago. The incident has left her nursing severe head, arm and leg injuries.

“I’m sort of mystified by everything,” Ms Aranha told The Tribune yesterday. “I am hearing that the dogs have disappeared and that nobody knows where they are. How do dogs like that disappear into the neighbourhood and nobody can find them?

“I’m presuming that they’re pretty aggressive dogs and they would have made themselves known. So, has somebody taken them? You know I see what would happen so often with aggressive dogs. They get bred and rebred because now they’ve proven themselves. So, I find it concerning that there seems to be very little sunshine on what is going on with this case.

“It all seems to be very quiet and we don’t know who owns the dogs. I find it strange that the name of the owner hasn’t been released. I find the whole thing kind of strange actually. I question how seriously it’s being taken. I think that’s the approach that I’m going to take rather than saying it’s being swept under the carpet.”

She also drew attention to the frequency at which Pit Bulls have been neglected and had to be either rescued or surrendered to the Humane Society. She said in the last week, around six Pit Bulls needed the BHS’ intervention, including a very emaciated female dog.

“What’s happening in the Pit Bull community to start with, they breed these poor females to within an inch of their life and they are not useful anymore. They just don’t feed them properly and the condition that poor dog was in was horrific and we’ve had about six of them in a week. Two, this guy just threw them out of his car window. Fortunately, we got them.

“I don’t understand. These are dogs that people originally paid good money for, why would you do that when all you have to do is bring them to us anyway?

“You don’t have to torture them with no food and no water and put a big chain around their neck. It may not be the definition of torture that people might think, torture comes in many shapes and styles.

“If you do not want the dog anymore, bring her to us. . .and this is happening with Pit Bulls all the time and you know it’s a crying shame because they feel the pain. They feel the hunger, they feel the thirst, just like everyone else.

“Pit Bulls are very, very maligned around here. People think they are vicious. But if you mistreat an animal enough, they will — but they’re not born vicious.”

She made an appeal for help from the public.

“I’d like people to adopt and not shop. I’d like them to come down and see what dogs we have,” she said.

“I’d love them to come down with donations of food — dog food and cat food — we always need newspapers, we also need volunteers to come in and help with dog washing, dog walking you know helping tidy up and, of course, they will have to apply to the Humane Society for that.”