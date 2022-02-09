Celebrating The Best

DURING her address at the National Examinations Awards Presentation, Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, underscored the determination and sacrifice of students who earned outstanding results in the 2021 examinations, despite the impact of COVID-19 on education.

“You too have been subject to the shocks created by this pandemic. For you too, these have not been easy times. It is no doubt your focus and your determination, your discipline and your sacrifice that have you here today. Only you truly know your struggle. And so the stellar accomplishment of you, the students, which we celebrate today, is something you should all be extremely proud of, as I know are your families, teachers and schools,” she said.

Public and private school students who sat the 2021 Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) exams were celebrated on Monday at the National Examinations Awards Ceremony at Holy Trinity Activities Centre.

In the BJC exams, 205 candidates from government and independent schools nationwide received five or more A’s. Of these, 38 received eight or more A’s.

Leyhannah Rolle, a student of H O Nash Junior High School, received the award for Most Outstanding BJC Performance. She earned nine A’s and one B.

Six students from three schools in New Providence: two from Nassau Christian Academy, one from Queen’s College and three from St John’s College received the best 2021 BJC performance in Independent Schools.

Emma Sweeting, a student of Queen’s College, earned nine A grades in the BJC examinations in grade 8 and received an award for Best Overall BJC Performance from an independent school.

Amari Pinder, of Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School in Spanish Wells, is the best performing 2021 BJC male candidate in a public school.

Top achiever, Christopher Knowles, a student of Queen’s College, earned 13 A’s and received the Paul L Adderley Award for the Most Outstanding BGCSE performance in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; the Carol Hanna Award for Top Student from an Independent School, and the Top Student New Providence award.