Islands’ Schools Back To ‘Normal’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MOST schools in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands are ready for the full return of face-to-face instruction, according to the Bahamas Union of Teachers, however schools in New Providence need to individually determine their readiness due to their issues.

BUT President Belinda Wilson made these remarks after Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said there are plans to begin the full rollout of face-to-face learning this week.

“Having met with union representatives and shop stewards from throughout The Bahamas, from Grand Bahama to Inagua, most schools in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands are in a state of readiness for return to face-to-face instruction,” Ms Wilson said in a voice note.

“In fact, some of the small schools with student populations of 100 or less resumed face-to-face approximately one week ago.”

She said, however, there are a few schools in Grand Bahama and several schools on Family Islands which are not ready to resume face-to-face instruction for various reasons ranging from teacher shortages, insufficient classroom space, and lack of furniture such as desk and chairs.

“At least two of the Family Islands schools since reopening face-to-face have been temporarily interrupted because of COVID-19 positive cases and teachers and students being placed into quarantine,” she added.

“On the other hand, New Providence, the largest district with the largest student population and teacher complement will examine fully the health and safety protocols, the class capacity and teacher shortages.

“And after discussions with their principals and staff, each school will determine their readiness and/or suitability for the reopening of each school face-to-face in a phased approach. Obviously, large class sizes and teacher shortages are clearly impediments to increasing numbers, the number of students for face-to-face and/or 100 percent return in the midst of this COVID pandemic.”

She added: “I again I am urging the Ministry of Education to hire the new teachers who have been waiting from May 2021 to be hired forthwith, find alternative venue for additional class spaces, utilise retirees and supply teachers and find volunteers—parents, guardians, persons in the community—who can supplement for the teacher shortage. This will be a stop gap measure and for the sake of the success of education. I’m urging the Ministry of Education to produce an education plan.”