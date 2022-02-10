Masks On Or Pay Up

EDITOR, The Tribune.

MASKS...... Masks..... we are required to wear them so the Health Regulation says....BUT.......

Isn’t there a COVID protocol that requires the wearing of masks? Isn’t there a provision on summary charging a fine of $200 for every violation?

Whoever is responsible for charging and collecting get going... you are missing hundreds, maybe thousands of fines as every politician doesn’t care what strip they have they constantly violate and violate when appearing in front of the media.

Even now the Governor General - the UK High Commissioner and her visiting British Navy folks... seen doing a courtesy call all photographed without masks.

Crew from ZNS attended a funeral on Harbour Island... footage shows them mostly without masks.

Drove through Bay Street Sunday - does the RBPF work on a Sunday…I ask because not a single officer in sight, but visitors, some wearing masks, but a lot not... very usual to see family groups not wearing.

Maybe we have forgotten how COVID is transmitted? Refresher course Ministry of Health please.

That weekly TV News interviews outside Cabinet on Bay... Ministers you are required to wear a mask, please.

On a related issue the press spokesman at OPM... Stay neutral guy, no crutorialising or pinioning, ain’t your job. Straight up and down facts - no politics - no political spin- you lost at freedom when you left your past Talk Show.

D ROLLE

Nassau,

January 31, 2022.