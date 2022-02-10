Pha Says No Dialysis Charge

THE Public Hospitals Authority said yesterday that “contrary to rumours circulating on social media,” patients requiring dialysis services are not being newly charged for that service.

“The only change that has been made is to bring the registration process in line with other services in the hospital,” PHA said yesterday.

“When patients require treatment, they are advised what the cost of the service is and asked if they are able to pay or make a contribution. Whatever their response, patients are still treated, irrespective of their financial circumstances.”

PHA said it remains committed to promoting and supporting good health and wellness among the Bahamian people.