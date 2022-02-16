Glover-Rolle Urges Sick Out Staff To Go Back To Work

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER some government employees reportedly engaged in a “sick out” because of overdue promotions, State Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle yesterday urged them to go back to work, adding her office had just received recommendations from their ministry for the promotions exercise.

Her comments came when she was asked about a sick out by accounting and financial officers throughout the public service in solidarity over outstanding promotions and back pay.

Asked about the issue before heading into a Cabinet meeting, Ms Glover-Rolle answered: “I understand that as well, and I was kind (of) taken aback by it because we just received their recommendation from their ministry and how promotions work, you would have to receive recommendations from a human resource unit of the various ministries or department. We’ve just received those.

“Literally, I just got those on my desk yesterday (Monday). So as of today, the HR special projects unit is starting to work on that promotional exercise. I hope that they would go back to work simply because we’re just getting their information, we’re just getting the recommendations and we’re just getting started. I anticipate the process may take about four weeks.”

Asked how many people were involved in the reported action, she said: “I’m not aware of the amount, financial officers, but I know that we’ve received over 100 recommendations.”

It is unclear which ministry or departments were affected by the reported action.