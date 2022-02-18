Bahamas Has Highest Rape Rate In The World

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has the highest rape rate in the Caribbean and in the world, it was revealed on Friday at the Gender Based Violence National Discriminatory Law Review Forum.

Attorney Leila Greene, retired permanent secretary in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs, referred to statistics provided by UN Women that indicate that the average rape rate in the Bahamas is 133 per 100,000, compared to the world average rate of fifteen per 100,000.

“That is very alarming,” said Ms Greene. “I think anybody who takes the statistics and looks at them will understand that the Bahamas is a very dangerous place.”

Ms Greene was one of the speakers at the forum, hosted by Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development at the Grand Hyatt, which seeks to make recommendations to change laws. The forum was also streamed live on Zoom and Facebook.

According to UN Women, she said that violence against women and girls is very high, particularly in the Caribbean, where the three top ten recorded rape rates in the world occur.

“This blew my mind the first time I heard it,” Ms Greene told those attending the forum.

Next to the Bahamas, she said, is St Vincent and the Grenadines at 112 per 100,000; Jamaica at 51, Dominica at 34; Barbados at 25; and Trinidad and Tobago at 18.

“So out of all countries, we have the highest rape rate in the Caribbean and in the world,” Ms Greene said.

She said The Bahamas has a long history of gender-based violence ever since the 70s.

“There have been thousands of deaths and other violent acts against persons, mainly women and young girls, and children,” she explained.

Ms Greene also said that sexual abuse against women and girls is high in the country.

Bahamian homes are no longer a place of love and safe haven for many, she said. “Bahamian homes may be just as dangerous as the street, especially for women and children,” said Ms Greene.

In 2013, she said, the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s statistics showed that 14 percent of all homicides resulted from domestic violence.

Ms Greene said because of the horrors of violence many Caribbean countries introduced new legislation to meet challenges that face women and girls.

The Bahamas, she said, enacted the Domestic Violence Protection Orders Act 2007 (DVP), which was brought into force in 2009.

The former permanent secretary said that the legislation is inclusive, accessible, and affordable and provides a broad definition of domestic violence and gives broad powers to the court in dealing with domestic violence cases, as well as providing protection for a broad range of persons.

Before the Act, Ms Greene said, victims of domestic violence had little legal recourse to restrain the perpetrators from coming after them.

She noted that victims were required to bring perpetrators before the courts on charges of assault, threats of harm, or other domestic-related offences, or to seek binding-over for keeping the peace.

Ms Greene said that the binding over order was ineffective.

“Today I am told that many women are being told by the police, and other members of court, that they can get a binding over order. Well, it was an order designed to keep the peace, and if people were not keeping the peace and bothered with a neighbour or somebody down the road, you would have them bound over. And this is what women had to keep persons from bothering and attacking, assaulting them, and it really was flimsy,” she explained.

Another unsatisfactory alternative was for victims to bring a criminal complaint against the offender. “For many, it meant a criminal case, trial, going to court, and the man who was the provider would lose his job. And if he was a public servant, he was put on half-pay and sent home until the matter was dealt with. And it was something Bahamian women would not want to do. We have many here this morning who know the feeling, how can you take your husband, boyfriend, and partner to criminal court.”

The attorney said the DVP Act merely contemplates a civil process. There is no criminality involved in making a complaint and applying for a protection order, she explained. “That was one of the key things about this protection orders act,” she said.

Ms Greene said the Act provides that domestic violence includes physical, sexual, emotional, or psychological, or financial abuse committed by a person against a spouse, partner, child, or any person who is a member of the household.

“You can see it broad and includes a number of persons who can bring an application,” she said.

She pointed out that the Act also talks about harassment and stalking. “So, this act gives women greater protection,” Ms Greene said.

Another plus, she said, is that the Act states that applications are to be heard in two days before the courts. However, Greene added that if women feel unsafe, the court can give an interim order from the magistrate’s court.

“They can go to court and tell the magistrate what has happened and if the magistrate feels you or your child or other members of the household are in danger they can give an interim order,” she said.

She said the protection order once made is good for three years.

Ms Greene said the Act gives the court power to also issue an exclusion order, excluding the perpetrator from the household or part of the household.

“Leaving the household entirely is a harsh provision, but is sometimes necessary,” she said.

Additionally, she said, the court must refer to both the respondent and the applicant and can order mandatory counselling, or send them to Social Services, or any group or body Social Services recommends.

The Act also defines statutory responsibilities. Ms Greene said that it identifies three institutions, the Police, Social Services, and the government, which is the Ministry of Social Services (MOSS).

She said each of these institutions has things they have to do to protect and assist victims of domestic violence.

Among its responsibilities, she said, the MOSS should encourage the establishment of shelters, and programmes of services for children who come from abusive and violent homes.