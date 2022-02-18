Jones Named As New Ambassador To The Us

By RASHAD ROLLE

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis officially announced the appointment of Wendall Jones as the new ambassador to the United States yesterday.

Mr Jones, who began his career as a journalist at The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas and later founded Jones Communications, a news and media network, will lead the effort to strengthen ties with the country’s largest trading partner.

Mr Davis said: “Mr Jones is amply able to promote our objectives in the relationship as follows: The further cementing of commercial, economic, political and cultural ties; expanding our range of contacts with all branches of the United States government; working with our Consuls General to utilise the diaspora of Bahamians to promote the political and economic interests of our country; and work with the United States government on a range of geopolitical issues toward our mutual benefit.”

Mr Jones said his family will run Jones Communication in his absence.

“This is a long way from Delectable Bay, Acklins, and it is a long way from Poodle Street,” Mr Jones said. “I started in journalism, this year would make the 50th year and never thought that I would serve the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in this capacity.

“I have been asked by previous leaders of The Bahamas to serve politically and I declined on every approach made. But our Prime Minister Davis, coming from humble beginnings like myself, when he asked me to serve, I thought of his trajectory in politics and tremendous influence that he had on my life and thought that I should give him all the assistance that I could possibly muster to make his administration successful. While I did not seek to serve The Bahamas in this capacity, I must confess that it is a single honour for me to be appointed as the Ambassador to the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, Mr Davis said his administration will expand the professional foreign service. This, he said, would facilitate a greater Bahamian footprint in the areas of trade and investment and a more responsive and engaging presence to the needs of the Bahamian diaspora resident in the United States and other foreign countries.

“Their full engagement and participation will be essential to our national developmental thrust,” he said.

Mr Davis said the government will ensure embassies have a trade and investment attaché to attract investments to the country and expand its international trade portfolio. He said the government is committed to establishing a Foreign Service Institute at the University of The Bahamas “to support the training, education and preparatory needs of the foreign service.”

He said: “Our active participation in the various organs of the United Nations must be well supported as we seek memberships on influential councils to cause for greater integration in global affairs, which is just one of the hallmarks of responsible global citizenship.”