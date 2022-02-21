‘Illegal’ Wooden Structure At Junkanoo Beach Must Go

THE Ministry of Works and Utilities said it will serve a notice to have an “illegal” wooden structure erected at Junkanoo Beach removed.
In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said it is aware of a video circulating on social media concerning the “illegal wooden structure on Junkanoo Beach, at the rear of the Margaritaville Beach Resort property.”
“The ministry can confirm that the structure in question does not have a building permit and is in contravention of Section 4(1) of the Buildings Regulation Act (BRA),” the statement said.
“Under the authority of Section 4(3) of the BRA, the ministry has issued a cease-and-desist order and will serve a notice to have the illegal structure removed.”
The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Latest From De Courts News Briefs"
Wait for it, Lawyer files petition, claiming the (BRA, can't question why the structure does not have a building permit and is not in contravention of Section 4(1) of the Buildings Regulation Act (BRA), being de Plaintiff, does not respect the reach of authority of (BRA ) and everything else like this and that, ― Yes?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
lol. I knew at some point the blight would extend to cover all of the sand. They've allowed a slow and steady encroachment for over a decade now. It looks like a shanty town. Good on officials at least to have noticed the abomination of desolation was nearing
TalRussell 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
@ComradeThisIsOurs, by the day a growing larger in numbers segment of its popoulaces, see what is happening to Nassau Town, as the 'new irreversible norm,' and are seriously discussing relocation, among family members and colleagues, sometin' both colours of T-shirt's governance administrations', seem helpless at correcting, ― Yes?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID