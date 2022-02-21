‘Illegal’ Wooden Structure At Junkanoo Beach Must Go

THE Ministry of Works and Utilities said it will serve a notice to have an “illegal” wooden structure erected at Junkanoo Beach removed.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said it is aware of a video circulating on social media concerning the “illegal wooden structure on Junkanoo Beach, at the rear of the Margaritaville Beach Resort property.”

“The ministry can confirm that the structure in question does not have a building permit and is in contravention of Section 4(1) of the Buildings Regulation Act (BRA),” the statement said.

“Under the authority of Section 4(3) of the BRA, the ministry has issued a cease-and-desist order and will serve a notice to have the illegal structure removed.”

The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused.