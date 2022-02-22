'I’M Your Man - No, It’S Me’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ST ANNE’S MP Adrian White says while he’s been underestimated within the Free National Movement, he expects to be elected the new deputy leader and return stability to the party.

Both Mr White and St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright are vying for the post.

Mr Cartwright, who is the former Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority chairman, was also confident yesterday that despite recent controversy over the administration of contracts under his tenure he would become deputy of the FNM. He said his character spoke for itself.

The party’s three-day convention - set for Wednesday to Friday - will elect all posts from deputy leader to deputy protocol officer. The event is expected to cost the party more than $200,000.

Mr White said: “I expect that with my election will bring stability back into the party not only on an administrative side but from a membership perspective where there’s persons that have continued to feel as though they are not being heard in addition to the great work and efforts that our current leader Michael C Pintard is doing, that’s even expanded and strengthened. So, stability and strength will be the first priority for me.”

He added: “The response from the delegates has been truly overwhelming for a number of persons that I’ve had an opportunity to reach out and touch and speak to. I’ve been underestimated I think coming into this, but persons are realising the genuine individual that I am, my compassion for others and my purpose to serve this party and most importantly to serve this nation and whenever I go about right now I think that I’m seeing a change in attitude from supporters and from delegates because they’re realising that they are FNM and they’re feeling good.”

Asked what the party needed to restore confidence among Bahamians, Mr White said: “The party needs energy back in it. The party needs all of our members to come back on board and then what we need to return to victory in 2026 will be change in policy reforms, mandates that our leader Michael C Pintard will hopefully develop that will be well received by the general public that are going to ignite, not only the young voter base, but that huge FNM base that didn’t turn out to the polls in 2021.”

For his part, Mr Cartwright said he is equipped with the tools that proved he had the ability to transcend party lines.

“I believe that we need persons who will have the ability to transcend political lines,” Mr Cartwright said. “I’ve proven that in St Barnabas, particularly in a seat in the Over-the-Hill area that has a mixture of support, we’ve been able to stand there electorally and be victorious.

“I believe this is about bringing people together. I believe humbly that I have the skill set to do that and the ability to organise and to join with Michael Pintard in this generational leadership... we will be able to bring.”

The two-time St Barnabas MP said he was of the view the FNM needed to recapture the confidence of the body politic of the members of the FNM to strengthen constituency associations, among other things. This, he said, would not only transform the FNM, but the country.

As for the reception he’s received from delegates, Mr Cartwright said: “I’m confident and one of the good things - and I have been humbled by this -I’ve come up through the organisation and so I have a very unique perspective that I believe we need right now.

“I know the cries and the concern of the soldiers if you will. I know how constituency associations are put together, how they should work and their needs. . .

“People know what I’ve been about all my life,” Mr Cartwright also said in response to a question about controversy surrounding the parks and beaches authority.

“Again, we are very, very proud of the thousands of Bahamians who have taken advantage of the opportunities there and the authority where they were able to take care of light bills and school fees and mortgages and so we’re very proud of my tenure there.”