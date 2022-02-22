Man Killed In Crash

POLICE in Abaco are investigating a traffic accident on the island that left a man dead.

Details surrounding the incident remained unclear up to press time. However, police confirmed the traffic fatality when contacted yesterday. While the victim’s identity has not been officially released, sources say he is Links Adderley from Sandy Point. They also claim the accident happened on Earnest Dean Highway in the community sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The incident marks the island’s first traffic fatality for the year.

Abaco police are also investigating a boating accident that took place on Sunday.

Shortly before 8pm, officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a boating accident in the area of Foot’s Cay. Initial reports are that a white 18-ft Boston Whaler vessel, which was occupied by two Caucasian men, hit rocks on Foot’s Cay.

They were both ejected from the vessel. The captain, who was seriously injured, was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic and later airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment. The other male on the vessel was not injured.