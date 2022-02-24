Action Needed To Halt Nurses Exodus

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Nurses Union president Amancha Williams says as many as 60 nurses have left the public healthcare system since the start of the year because of low staff morale and unresolved labour issues.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, the BNU president described the loss of healthcare workers as disheartening and predicted there will be more resignations from the nursing workforce in the days ahead.

She also appealed for the government to meet with the union to resolve outstanding issues that are affecting staff morale.

Chief among these problems is the workers’ labour contract, which expired in 2020, according to Ms Williams.

“We are waiting to go the table for our industrial agreement because we’re losing too many nurses to America, Canada and the UK.”

“We have lost between 50 to 60 nurses as of January and it’s getting worse,” she said.

“We have been asking and have written a paper on retention plans. We have asked this government to look at this plan that we’ve written. We asked them to quickly sign the industrial agreement and we’re not asking for anything outrageous.”

“We’re asking them to bring up the salary. The professional body is discouraged because the salary is at the bottom for persons who have bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and post graduate degrees in special areas.”

“And when they go to the States, they don’t have to be running no government down for a couple of little dollars. What overtime they have, they get paid. They don’t have to be running the government down for pay slips and DPH (Department of Public Health) is terrible.”

“The pay slips can’t come out on time and the people can’t get paid versus PMH (Princess Margaret Hospital) or PHA (Public Hospital Authority). The nurses there getting paid for overtime and they’re getting paid for their educational increments and so forth, but at DPH, nothing.”

Ms Williams said in view of these issues, the country now needs to do a “serious assessment” of working conditions in public health, including workers’ pay.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has previously acknowledged the critical nursing shortage in the country, saying the Davis administration was committed to addressing the issue.

Last month, the government welcomed some 50 Cuban nurses into the country to help alleviate the strain placed on local nurses.

Ms Williams said while the Cuban nurses have been a great help, local officials still have to ensure the foreign workers are following proper protocols.

She also noted the issue of language barriers.

“You ask the question; do you think the Cubans are helping? We are grateful because they have made a sacrifice and we appreciate them, but the flip-side is that we still have to teach and ensure that what they’re doing is (following) protocols. So, when you look at it, you’re still adding a little more pressure on us.

“We do have a little issue with the language barrier because they don’t speak fluent English. When they came in, they were assessed and assisted with those challenges, but we still find a little problem. But, like I said, we are very grateful they are here,” Ms Williams said.