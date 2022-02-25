Shanendon Cartwright Elected Fnm Deputy Leader, Dr Duane Sands Voted In As Chairman

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
SHANENDON Cartwright and Dr Duane Sands won the headline races at the Free National Movement’s convention on Friday, completing the party’s leadership team as the FNM recovers from last year’s devastating general election loss.
According to unofficial results, Mr Cartwright won the deputy leadership race with 332 votes, while his opponent Adrian White received 101 votes.
Dr Sands, meanwhile, won 183 votes in the race for chairman, while Elsworth Johnson received 169 and Michael Foulkes 83.
Mr Cartwright’s candidacy got a boost after he won St Barnabas, an inner-city constituency, in an election won by the Progressive Liberal Party. His feat brought attention to what supporters say is his conciliatory and hands-on approach to constituency representation.
In the chairmanship race that featured two prominent former Minnis administration cabinet ministers, Dr Sands held off Mr Johnson and told The Tribune afterwards that he is jubilant and ready to get to work.
“I think the first thing is to take stock of our situation at headquarters and begin the process of building on what we had there to make it more responsible to the needs of community associations so they can build and flourish,” he said. “We have to also convene a conclave to look at our defeat in September and look forensically at what went wrong.”
Mr Cartwright said the FNM’s convention results mark a resurgence in the party.
A total of 101 people offered themselves for party positions at the FNM’s three-day convention, which ends tonight.
Comments
tribanon 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Final nails in the FNM coffin. LOL
K4C 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
The deck chairs on the Titanic have been re-arranged
truetruebahamian 48 minutes ago
Finaly some intelligence I might consider realligning - with Minnis gone - hopefully for good!
birdiestrachan 21 minutes ago
Sharks swimming in shallow water and poisonous snakes in the Garden.
Every time the Sands appear I remember Mr Frank Smith
