Shanendon Cartwright Elected Fnm Deputy Leader, Dr Duane Sands Voted In As Chairman

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SHANENDON Cartwright and Dr Duane Sands won the headline races at the Free National Movement’s convention on Friday, completing the party’s leadership team as the FNM recovers from last year’s devastating general election loss.

According to unofficial results, Mr Cartwright won the deputy leadership race with 332 votes, while his opponent Adrian White received 101 votes.

Dr Sands, meanwhile, won 183 votes in the race for chairman, while Elsworth Johnson received 169 and Michael Foulkes 83.

Mr Cartwright’s candidacy got a boost after he won St Barnabas, an inner-city constituency, in an election won by the Progressive Liberal Party. His feat brought attention to what supporters say is his conciliatory and hands-on approach to constituency representation.

In the chairmanship race that featured two prominent former Minnis administration cabinet ministers, Dr Sands held off Mr Johnson and told The Tribune afterwards that he is jubilant and ready to get to work.

“I think the first thing is to take stock of our situation at headquarters and begin the process of building on what we had there to make it more responsible to the needs of community associations so they can build and flourish,” he said. “We have to also convene a conclave to look at our defeat in September and look forensically at what went wrong.”

Mr Cartwright said the FNM’s convention results mark a resurgence in the party.

A total of 101 people offered themselves for party positions at the FNM’s three-day convention, which ends tonight.