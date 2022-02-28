‘Phased Return To Normal’ For Pmh

THE Princess Margaret Hospital has commenced a phased return to normal hospital services while continuing to ensure the safety of patients and staff in the current COVID19 environment.

The following specialty clinics have employed a hybrid model of face-to-face and virtual appointments effective February 21: medical clinic; surgical clinic; orthopaedic clinic; infectious disease clinic; chest clinic; paediatric clinic; ENT clinic; gynaecology clinic; dental clinic; ophthalmology clinic; oncology clinic; and the Agape (Family Medicine) Clinic.

Patients requiring appointments to these clinics should e-mail a copy of the referral or discharge letter to appointments @ pmh.phabahamas.org or send via WhatsApp a clear copy of the referral or discharge letter to telephone number (242) 808.9972.

PMH also said that visitations will begin effective today as follows: limited visitors list for ICU and NICU will continue; paediatrics visitations will be limited to mother and father only, one visitor at a time; on general wards, two visitors are permitted for clients aged 65 and above, one visitor at a time with a 15-minute time limit, with one of those visitors being the legal next of kin.

Visitors will be managed via the Critical Care Block entrance where they will be required to check in and obtain their passes. Visiting hours are 6pm to 8pm daily.