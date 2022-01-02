Viana Gardiner Resigns From Senate

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

VIANA Gardiner has resigned from the Senate.

“I have resigned and the party is preparing a statement now,” she told The Tribune on Sunday.

“The essence of it is I have resigned for professional reasons.”

Mrs Gardiner served as director of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in the Minnis administration.

As then-leader of the opposition, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis appointed her to the Senate last year.

Other Free National Movement senators include Rueben Rahming, Darren Henfield and Maxine Seymour.

Some in the FNM expect the party’s new leader, Michael Pintard, to make changes to the composition of the Senate in the coming months.