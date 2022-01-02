Viana Gardiner Resigns From Senate

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
VIANA Gardiner has resigned from the Senate.
“I have resigned and the party is preparing a statement now,” she told The Tribune on Sunday.
“The essence of it is I have resigned for professional reasons.”
Mrs Gardiner served as director of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in the Minnis administration.
As then-leader of the opposition, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis appointed her to the Senate last year.
Other Free National Movement senators include Rueben Rahming, Darren Henfield and Maxine Seymour.
Some in the FNM expect the party’s new leader, Michael Pintard, to make changes to the composition of the Senate in the coming months.
Comments
TalRussell 16 hours, 43 minutes ago
Might it be fair to speculate if a suspected 2021 vote buying Prospect Ridge's Housing Project for de UK Colony's risin' set elite-class professionals, has now snatched its first innocent victim member of de Minnis forever casualty unit and everything else like this and that, cause de Tribune, just don't stop press, if de resignation, wasn't a worthy to rush to print, about a could've waited print news of de ordinary are regulated for back page news items?
...Even de Tribune, seems has its own what's behind** suspicions, ― Yes?
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
The Bahamian Senate is useless. It is not elected, so it represents no one. We need a unicameral Legislature ....... like New Zealand
ThisIsOurs 7 minutes ago
"The Bahamian Senate is useless."
concur
Socrates 38 minutes ago
Why have a senate at all ? We should establish an absolute monarchy, have a King or Queen and that way eliminate Senate and Queen as head of State in one move. Have a council of advisors appointed by King to still be able to reward the lackies with perception of having a say.
