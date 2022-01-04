Explosion: Staggering 1000 Cases In Two Days With Omicron Now Running Rampant

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard says the government is being too relaxed in handling the latest surge in COVID-19 cases after the country recorded an unprecedented 1,966 cases from December 27 to January 2.

This record weekly number of cases includes the two highest daily number of recorded cases since the start of the pandemic: 520 on December 30, 2021 and 477 on January 2.

Globally, health officials recommend that countries keep the COVID-19 positivity rate below five percent. In the last week, however, the positivity rate stood at 37 percent, meaning community spread of the virus is likely far higher than the already high number of daily confirmed cases indicate.

The country recorded 2,483 cases of COVID-19 in December 2021 alone.

While the rate of hospitalisation remains far lower than during previous waves, the number of hospitalised cases is gradually increasing and were reported to be 43 as of January 2. Four people are in the intensive care unit. In contrast, at the start of last month only 18 people were in hospital with the virus.

“What does concern us,” Mr Pintard said yesterday, “is the government still appears to be entirely too relaxed given the severity of this situation and are not sending strong enough signals, so one thing we would do differently is ensure that both expats and Bahamian citizens, that all of them operate according to the same rules.

“The different set of rules at the hotel unfortunately does not solve what the government hopes it would solve and it comes across as primarily and almost exclusively a business decision given the occupancy at the hotels. If the thing you hope to solve is protection of lives in the short and medium-term and the protection of livelihoods to ensure commerce is not disrupted, then you have to pay attention to what works in terms of safety and Bahamians are going in the hotels, they are checking into hotels and staying so we have to require that the safety protocols are applied to hotels.”

Although the Davis administration has placed a cap on the number of people allowed at gatherings— 20 people for indoor settings and no more than 30 for outdoor events— planned activities at hotels have not been interrupted. On New Year’s Eve, American rapper and singer Doja Cat performed at an outdoor concert at the Atlantis resort, for example.

Mr Pintard said he does not support current rules limiting the sizes of gatherings, saying he would prefer restrictions based on the size of a place.

“We should look at a percentage in terms of the capacity of a building,” he said. “A very large church, a very large hotel property, obviously could accommodate a lot more persons as long as it could be done safely and the space can permit it.”

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has said the government is preparing to launch its pilot free COVID-19 testing programme in New Providence. He said officials hope the programme will not cost the government more than between $40,000 to $50,000 per week.

The programme will involve rapid antigen tests, which experts say appears to be even less sensitive at detecting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than earlier strains of the virus.

“The government has just changed, we want the government on these life and death issues to succeed on these issues so we are not providing any knee-jerk reaction,” Mr Pintard said. “The government should get out of the business now of the pandering. They ought to give the facts as they are so that their credibility is not brought into question. Deliver the information straight. We know that rapid antigen tests are not as reliable. This isn’t something the government has just discovered. The PCR test will be too expensive for them...they should just say that.”

Nonetheless, Mr Pintard said Dr Darville has committed to including the opposition in weekly EOC briefings. He said the opposition will collaborate with the government on an education campaign.