Explosion: Staggering 1000 Cases In Two Days With Omicron Now Running Rampant

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard says the government is being too relaxed in handling the latest surge in COVID-19 cases after the country recorded an unprecedented 1,966 cases from December 27 to January 2.
This record weekly number of cases includes the two highest daily number of recorded cases since the start of the pandemic: 520 on December 30, 2021 and 477 on January 2.
Globally, health officials recommend that countries keep the COVID-19 positivity rate below five percent. In the last week, however, the positivity rate stood at 37 percent, meaning community spread of the virus is likely far higher than the already high number of daily confirmed cases indicate.
The country recorded 2,483 cases of COVID-19 in December 2021 alone.
While the rate of hospitalisation remains far lower than during previous waves, the number of hospitalised cases is gradually increasing and were reported to be 43 as of January 2. Four people are in the intensive care unit. In contrast, at the start of last month only 18 people were in hospital with the virus.
“What does concern us,” Mr Pintard said yesterday, “is the government still appears to be entirely too relaxed given the severity of this situation and are not sending strong enough signals, so one thing we would do differently is ensure that both expats and Bahamian citizens, that all of them operate according to the same rules.
“The different set of rules at the hotel unfortunately does not solve what the government hopes it would solve and it comes across as primarily and almost exclusively a business decision given the occupancy at the hotels. If the thing you hope to solve is protection of lives in the short and medium-term and the protection of livelihoods to ensure commerce is not disrupted, then you have to pay attention to what works in terms of safety and Bahamians are going in the hotels, they are checking into hotels and staying so we have to require that the safety protocols are applied to hotels.”
Although the Davis administration has placed a cap on the number of people allowed at gatherings— 20 people for indoor settings and no more than 30 for outdoor events— planned activities at hotels have not been interrupted. On New Year’s Eve, American rapper and singer Doja Cat performed at an outdoor concert at the Atlantis resort, for example.
Mr Pintard said he does not support current rules limiting the sizes of gatherings, saying he would prefer restrictions based on the size of a place.
“We should look at a percentage in terms of the capacity of a building,” he said. “A very large church, a very large hotel property, obviously could accommodate a lot more persons as long as it could be done safely and the space can permit it.”
Health Minister Dr Michael Darville has said the government is preparing to launch its pilot free COVID-19 testing programme in New Providence. He said officials hope the programme will not cost the government more than between $40,000 to $50,000 per week.
The programme will involve rapid antigen tests, which experts say appears to be even less sensitive at detecting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than earlier strains of the virus.
“The government has just changed, we want the government on these life and death issues to succeed on these issues so we are not providing any knee-jerk reaction,” Mr Pintard said. “The government should get out of the business now of the pandering. They ought to give the facts as they are so that their credibility is not brought into question. Deliver the information straight. We know that rapid antigen tests are not as reliable. This isn’t something the government has just discovered. The PCR test will be too expensive for them...they should just say that.”
Nonetheless, Mr Pintard said Dr Darville has committed to including the opposition in weekly EOC briefings. He said the opposition will collaborate with the government on an education campaign.
Comments
John 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Glad to see some businesses are increasing their safety protocols. Some restaurants and retail stores are only offering pickup and curbside service. Customers are not allowed inside. And experts are advising people who take Covid tests and they have symptoms, treat it as being positive even if the results come back negative. Especially if it is a rapid test. And persons who can work from home are encouraged to do so. It appears that everyone will eventually get infected by Omicron.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
What about the h3n2 flu? That was not in the vaccine 2021. How many of these cases are the flu?
Biminibrad 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
This will come and go in 30 days.
ForeverDreamer 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
This is a best case scenario that the reports of it being mild stays true for our native gene pool. But some are acting as if it's so mild that you should want to get it asap which can't be helpful. A few friends came into town before new years and they aren't really having "mild" symptoms after catching it. From fainting to being unable to think clearly enough to dial a number on a smart phone.
ThisIsOurs 9 minutes ago
what is their medical condition? One person experiencing ill effects (sorry theyre sick btw, even a common cold is a miserable thing) doesnt mean that generally there'll be severe symptoms
TalRussell 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Michael Pintard is correct, de premiership "Brave" Davis's govt have been too damn relaxed.
I'd add, gov are no doubt rolling de dice at this point of weeks before every member UK Colony's out islanders popoulaces, will know someone who has de virus and everything else like this and that resulting utter panic at hospitals. Say's she time shut de borders.
if youse out, youse must stay arses out,** ― Yes?
Proguing 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Nothing to worry about, PCR tests will be required to enter the country on the 7th of January. The government has it all under control...
tribanon 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
The evil powers that be are now fooling around with the traditional seasonal flu vaccine. All flu vaccines in the United States for the 2021-2022 season are quadrivalent vaccines.
carltonr61 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/20...">https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/20...
hrysippus 29 minutes ago
One thousand cases of the omicron,..........But Philly courageously still staggers on,..............He owe too much to dem numbers racketeers,......................Those newly printed Hanna notes , .......stacked up in ever taller tiers.... Money given out to buy the party votes... ...If the numbers boys got planks, then we focus on the motes.... .. ....Political distraction in the only game in town, .. ..... ....uneasy lies the head who wears the party crown...
ThisIsOurs 2 minutes ago
The danger in Omicron is the number of people who are sick at the same time, specifically professions where remote work isnt possible. Imagine if there was an outbreak among garbage men and janitors, that would be a nightmare. Teachers, customs agents, flight attendants, teachers, renal care nurses and on and on.
If the cycle is short lived it'll be maybe a month of some inconveniences nationally. If longer then there would be economic impact. I note Air Canada has already cancelled a recently opened flight path. If the cruise ships stop when would they start again? etc etc
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID