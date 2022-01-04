Pintard Repeats - Minnis Doesn’T Speak For Party

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis does not speak on behalf of the FNM when it comes to COVID-19 issues.

“When he defends his record and the record of his administration,” Mr Pintard said yesterday, “that is perfectly acceptable but at no point (do) the comments he is making represent what the Free National Movement is. Again there’s a simple system that I mentioned to you all in a press conference earlier, that we issue statements against the backdrop of collaborating about what our message is going to be as an organisation and quite frankly the persons who have been doing that, sharing information, offering guidance the times I speak on that subject have been Dr (Duane) Sands and Renward Wells.”

Since the FNM’s one-day leadership convention in November, Mr Pintard has sought to unify the party and consolidate his position in the organisation. Dr Minnis’ high visibility in the media, however, has become a major talking point within FNM circles.

Dr Minnis has continually criticised the Davis administration’s response to COVID-19, often insisting officials are not imposing enough restrictions, a view Mr Pintard does not exactly share.

“Dr Minnis’ comments are perfectly in bounds as he defends the record of his administration. However, all substantive recommendations, while he is free to give his views, the official position of the Free National Movement are stated by myself and my comments are informed by my consultation with persons in the health field as well as Dr Sands and Renward Wells.

“Dr Minnis has not, on any occasion, provided…when I’ve solicited comments from team members in preparation for any speaking engagement, they are informed by Dr Sands and Renward Wells and I want to make it clear that he is speaking for himself, not for us,” Mr Pintard said.