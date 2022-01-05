Coconut Grove Shooting Is First Homicide Of 2022

A MAN was found shot dead in the Coconut Grove area last night, becoming the first homicide victim for the year.

Police press liaison officer Superintendent Audley Peters said officers were called to the scene after 9pm following reports of a shooting.

He said responding officers met a man’s body inside a vehicle which was parked on a property on the northern side of the street.

Emergency Medical Services was called, he said, and the victim, who had apparent gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Supt Peters said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was exiting his car when two men approached with guns and shot at him.

Police did not reveal the victim’s identity or age last night. Supt Peters said a motive for the shooting was unknown at the time.

In the wake of recent killings, he urged people not to resort to violence or guns to solve conflicts, adding that police will have a robust presence in local communities going forward. He said after a recent promotions exercise in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which saw Commissioner Paul Rolle transfer some officers, more police presence will be seen.

“Whenever individuals find themselves in a new area that gives you an impetus to do something and be effective to make your presence felt. So I can assure the members of the public that you will have a robust presence in our communities in respect to dealing with these incidents and. . .patrolling and policing our various communities,” Supt Peters said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991.