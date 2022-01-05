Will We Have Staff To Cope? 130 Health Workers Off The Frontline As Cases Continue Rising

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said about 130 healthcare professionals are out of the system because of COVID-19, including 100 in New Providence and 30 in Grand Bahama.

_ Advertisement

His comment comes as the country recorded 315 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 45 percent.

He said while there is sufficient hospital bed space, the challenge now is ensuring sufficient manpower to staff these wards.

“As it stands, in New Providence there are little over 100 healthcare professionals out and there (are) about 30 to my last count in Grand Bahama at the Rand Memorial Hospital,” Dr Darville said.

“We are working across the board to bring healthcare professionals from public health to ensure that our core hospitals are functioning and functioning adequately so that if there is an additional surge we will be able to cope.”

Hospitalisation numbers are steadily increasing and stood at 58 as of Monday, much higher than at the start of December, when only 18 people were in hospital with the virus. However, only three people are in the intensive care unit, suggesting manifestations of the disease continue to be less serious than in previous waves.

Dr Darville said officials are still trying to determine how many people are in the hospital because of COVID-19 versus how many people are there for other health reasons even though they have the virus.

“Our meeting this morning has confirmed that there are about 55 persons at the Princess Margaret Hospital who are COVID positive,” he said before heading into a Cabinet meeting. He spoke to reporters before the Ministry of Health released the January 3 dashboard, which showed 58 hospital cases.

“Of the 55 it is difficult to differentiate those who may be COVID positive with symptoms from COVID or whether or not they are COVID positive with other complications in hospital. It’s a cross-section and we are trying to get the exact number.

“We are able to provide the essential services. At our legacy unit we had admissions and we are opening more tents, but I must admit that due to the exposure of some of our staff members, some of the essential services had to be cut back and even though we have sufficient bed space, we are now restructuring to ensure we find the staff where individuals who have been admitted will be able to go into those particular wards.”

Dr Darville also defended the government’s handling of the COVID-19 surge.

“The government is doing all that we can with this situation,” he said. “When we look at what’s happening across the globe, every country is having difficulty with the control of this new Omicron variant. It’s very important that the Bahamian people realise that they have a part to play. We must exercise the proper protocols.”

He reiterated that the government will bring in additional doctors and up to 50 nurses. He said free testing was expected to begin yesterday at vaccination sites.

“During the holiday weekend there were some gatherings we were concerned about and they can potentially be super spreaders,” he said. “We’re watching the amount of cases and we have been doing an excessive amount of testing. What is concerning us is that the percentage of testing is providing to be higher than we had anticipated which is an indication that the disease burden is relatively high in the country and we are now preparing ourselves to ensure that we have adequate healthcare protocols in place so that if there is a surge that could possibly take place with hospital admissions we are in a better position to deal with it.”

Last week, the government denied an MSC cruise ship entry to its own private island due to the number of positive cases on board.

“Our job,” Dr Darville said, “is to try to balance the economy along with dealing with the viral load in the country and so we are looking very closely and multiple discussions have been ongoing throughout the weekend on best ways how we can accommodate the cruise ships and to minimise the disease burden on board the shifts. Those discussions are still ongoing; it is not completely finalised yet.”

Dr Darville said the decision to deny ships entry “is always related to the disease burden.”

“If we feel that a ship has too many positive cases on board, it is the Ministry of Health’s responsibility to protect the wellbeing of the Bahamian population and try to find that balance where we are able to ensure and feel confident that the cases that are on board the ship have the capability to be isolated and auctioned and when we don’t feel that’s possible we have to make those kinds of tough decisions,” he said.