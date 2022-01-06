Heads Of Agreement Signed With Western Atlantic University School Of Medicine

THE government signed an amended Heads of Agreement with Western Atlantic University School of Medicine yesterday.

According to a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister, this new HoA provides a more profitable structure for The Bahamas as it removes the moratorium on medical schools.

“This opens The Bahamas to more educational investments,” the press release said.

“The devastation of Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama did not sway WAUSM’s commitment to the island.”

CEO Peter Gotez said they were “committed to being a part of the renaissance of Grand Bahama.”

There are currently 22 students enrolled in the university and 50 more are slated to join in May. For the fall semester 250 students have applied for the 100 spots available. Five Bahamians will receive full scholarship this year to the institution.

Secretary to the cabinet Nicole Campbell executed the heads of agreement.

At the ceremony at OPM yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said: “. . .These types of projects bring great economic benefit to our communities and traditionally we have attracted many touristic developments that usually warm my heart as the Minister of Tourism. But let me say that this investment is also important to bring diversity to Grand Bahama, (and) brings diversity to our investment portfolio.”

The school will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at the campus in Freeport today.