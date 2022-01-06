Two Survive As Plane Ditches In Sea

By EARYEL BOWLEG

TWO people were rescued after an aircraft crashed in waters approximately four miles from Chub Cay Airport in the Berry Islands yesterday.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said shortly after 9am it received reports from Bahamasair Navigation Services (Air Traffic Control) that a Cessna 402 aircraft with United States registration N145TT had crashed in the water at approximately 8.47am.

“The aircraft departed the Opa Locka Executive Airport, Opa Locka, Florida at 7.52 am with two persons on board en route to Chub Cay. Further reports indicate that an engine malfunction occurred that subsequently resulted in the aircraft crashing into waters.

“The United States Coast Guard in conjunction with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force dispatched aerial and marine assets to conduct search and rescue and were successful in locating and retrieving the two occupants who were then airlifted to the United States to receive further medical attention.”

According to police, the officers launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of a local captain.

“The team later located the crash site some two miles NW off Chub Cay. Two Caucasian males ages 50 and 59 years were pulled from the waters. They were both suffering from injuries sustained during the crash,” a press release from police noted.

The AAIA has launched an investigation into this matter and is coordinating with the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“The AAIA has been informed by our United States based salvage and recovery team, that salvage of the aircraft is not feasible due to the location of the crash, which extends thousands of feet down into the ocean in some areas. Subsequently, the AAIA’s investigation will focus on maintenance, operational and human factors in the absence of availability of the aircraft for analysis,” the agency said.