291 New Cases Of Covid-19 On Saturday

Two hundred and ninety-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This follows Friday’s 818 new cases which was a single day record for The Bahamas.

Of Saturday’s cases, there were 195 in New Providence, 68 in Grand Bahama, nine in Abaco, five in Bimini and Cat Cay, eight in Exuma, two in Inagua, one in Andros, one in Long Island and the locations of two others are pending.

The number of cases in hospital has risen to 110, with nine of those in intensive care.

There has been 28,619 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas since the pandemic began.