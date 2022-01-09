291 New Cases Of Covid-19 On Saturday

Two hundred and ninety-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This follows Friday’s 818 new cases which was a single day record for The Bahamas.
Of Saturday’s cases, there were 195 in New Providence, 68 in Grand Bahama, nine in Abaco, five in Bimini and Cat Cay, eight in Exuma, two in Inagua, one in Andros, one in Long Island and the locations of two others are pending.
The number of cases in hospital has risen to 110, with nine of those in intensive care.
There has been 28,619 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas since the pandemic began.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
I suspect the hospital is holding on to more patients than they would have previously after Shenique Miller's sister was discharged wheezing and weak, only to die a day later. Cant know for cetain, but I suspect something "rightly" changed with their protocol. All of this information would give us better grounds to compare numbers and a clearer picture of our status, are we doing better or worse? We dont know if the average stay of these patients is the same, longer or shorter, or of their conditions are more or less severe compared to previous waves. But after two years of asking its clear all we're going to get is case counts to freak out by. The one stat that doesnt lie is the death count and to that extent the situation is magnitudes of degrees better... so far
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
The only insights we can extract from this data, lots of people arent at work. I wonder where the concentration of disabled list workers sits? Hotels? hospitals? Foodstores? That too would tell us what needs to be adjusted. Are the hospitalizations in-hospital spread or new admissions?
carltonr61 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
This piece posted earlier clears up some mess and deliberate data misuse to invent some new space for our brains emotions and soul to be in. But hey?
https://m.theepochtimes.com/what-make...">https://m.theepochtimes.com/what-make...
carltonr61 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Germany Health officials are questioning the quality of test results probably making false positives.
https://www.rt.com/news/545580-german...">https://www.rt.com/news/545580-german...
There may be some lesson here for us also.
bahamianson 7 hours, 10 minutes ago
The points after two year going on three years are, the test do not work the way we would want them to, the protocols dont work the way we.would like them to, the data doesnt work the way we would like it to; so the best way to handle this is to keep your distance, cover your face, and if possible take your vaccine. Even doing those four things are not conclusive, but it is all we have . We may all get the virus, but it is what it is.All the German Australian,French ETC questioning this and that is neither here or there. We have beeñ listening and reading the articles for two years now and the next week each country breaks out. No one , including me, has the answer.
carltonr61 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Looks like Israel is canceling the much vaunted Green Pass for vaccinated persons only - entry. 40% of new infections are among the fully vaccinated and fully revaccinated called booster 4 or 5.
https://m.jpost.com/health-and-wellne...">https://m.jpost.com/health-and-wellne...
TalRussell 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
It's imperative for de premiership "Brave" Davis, move swiftly to claw-back, reassign, redirect and reallocate all Covid monies, committed by de Minnis red cabinet, Minnis emself, including all untendered contracts and employments and everything else like this and that must pull de handle to de monies trap door, ― Yes?
whogothere 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
9 in icu out 3k-4k cases...no deaths?
TalRussell 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
@ComradeWhogo, de premiership and cabinet of Minnis, got rejected because the lost de moral authority to govern.
Grappling with Covid is no easy task, regardless who's name is on de premiership's office...but if de "Brave" administration, gets it wrong, best they be honest with PopoulacesCommoners'....or they too will become de Bumper Sticker for, look who's now de incompetent authority, ― Yes?
carltonr61 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
https://m.theepochtimes.com/omicron-f...">https://m.theepochtimes.com/omicron-f...;
