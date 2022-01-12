Man Shot Dead Outside Knowles Drive Home

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead off Tonique Williams Darling Highway on Tuesday night.
According to reports, shortly before 9pm, the man was outside his residence on Knowles Drive when a small vehicle pulled up. Two armed men got out of the vehicle and approached before shooting him several times. The suspects then returned to their vehicle and fled.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
