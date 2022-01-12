Three Accused After Series Of Armed Robberies

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a juvenile were charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with armed robbery.

Louken Desinord, 22, Harold Burrows, 18, and a 16-year-old appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville accused of robbing several people of cash between November and January.

Police alleged that Desinord, being concerned with another, used a handgun on January 6 to rob Germaine Celestine of $300, the property of Esso Service Station.

Desinord is further accused of robbing Shernla Thurene on the same day of the same amount of cash, belonging to Rubis gas station.

During yesterday’s hearing, the accused was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to March 11 for a service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Burrows and the 16-year-old also appeared in court yesterday.

The two face three counts of armed robbery after police alleged that they used a handgun to rob Djuno Graçaron, Jacques Israel and Jamsley Richmond of $100, $250 and $150 respectively on December 29.

The minor was further accused of robbing Verlande Thelusma of $300 and Jonelle McDonald of an undetermined amount of cash, all belonging to John Chea on November 12. Police said he committed the offences with another.

Neither defendant was required to enter a plea yesterday and the case was subsequently adjourned to March 11 for a VBI.

Burrows was remanded to prison, while the juvenile was sent to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.